Natural Stone Range- a complete solution

ARDEX Australia prides itself on providing complete system solutions for all segments of the construction industry, including the installation of natural stone. Products available for the installation of natural stone include a range of adhesives for walls and floors, combined with coloured grout and silicone.

Moisture sensitive natural stone, such as marble is prone to moisture staining; however, this problem is virtually eliminated when using an adhesive from ARDEX' premium range which locks in water during the installation process using unique ARDEX technology.

ARDEX natural stone adhesives minimise the risk of efflorescence and water marks on certain natural stone tiles. Other features include superior bond strength with some adhesives being used for fixing and bedding natural stone on walls, benchtops and stair risers, while some can also be used for swimming pools as well.

Grouts in the range provide hardening for joints 2mm to 15mm wide, while ARDEX ST Silicone is ideal for moisture sensitive natural stone prone to staining, such as marble, gneiss, granite, sandstone and limestone.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.