Naturèl Range from Archclad™ For A Natural Look
Last Updated on 20 Jun 2014
The new, textured range of PVDF painted aluminium from Archclad™, Naturèl, achieves the look of natural elements at a fraction of the cost.
Overview
Architectural Cladding Australia is the market leader in specialised metals for roofing and wall cladding applications. The new, textured range of PVDF painted aluminium from Archclad™, Naturèl, achieves the look of natural elements at a fraction of the cost.
The Naturèl range from Archclad™ recreates textures and colours of natural elements such as:
- Titanium zinc
- Copper
- Brass
- Golden Bark
- Antique Copper
- Stone Grey
- Charcoal Black
With the added advantages of a European Aluminium substrate, the range is long lasting, economic and designer friendly. The Naturèl collection is available in 0.7mm and 1mm thicknesses and can be roll-formed in any profile.
Archclad™ Aluminium Naturèl is comprised of numerous layers to ensure high-performance and durability
- Top (finish)
- Clear coating
- Ink printing
- Base coating
- Primer coating
- Chromate coating
- Base metal (aluminium sheet)
- Chromate coating
- Epoxy, polyester
To assist architects and builders nationally, Architectural Cladding Australia has a network of highly skilled installers throughout the country.