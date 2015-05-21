National Resources Seeks Exclusive State Agents for Almaxco

Leading industrial sourcing specialists, National Resources Pty Ltd, are looking to identify exclusive state agents with experience in Salesforce; along with a history of involvement with architects, property developers and building practitioners to further expand their Almaxco portfolio.

The following support will be offered to successful agents:

National Resources will centrally warehouse a local stock-holding of major colours and sheet sizes, offering also tailored payment terms to support growth strategies



National Resources alongside Almaxco will commit considerable resources to training each exclusive state agent



Almaxco ACP offers a fantastic value proposition against established competitors



Almaxco ACP offers a range of cores, including the option of Australian Standard AS/NZ 1530.1; CSIRO approved non-combustible fire rating



Almaxco ACP offers class leading warranties for the Australian market



Almaxco ACP offers shorter project lead times, with ex-factory of custom made sizes and coloured delivered on site within 10 weeks from order (subject to client’s specifications)



With a proven track record of success here in Australia; Almaxco products offer superior environmental outcomes and are industry-renowned for quality, performance and sustainability.

To register your interest, please contact: Leon Cox, Managing Director, National Resources Pty Ltd. Email: natres@nationalresources.com.au

Initial submissions should outline experience and capability to assume the role of an exclusive State Agency for this market sector and product category.

Additional information can be obtained by telephoning 03 9708 2595