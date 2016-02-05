Logo
Final door fitout
NGC Cavity Slide Doors

Last Updated on 05 Feb 2016

The NGC Cavity Slide System is the nest product in the range from ADIS Automatic Doors

Overview
Description

The NGC Cavity Slide System is the newest product in the range from ADIS Automatic Doors. Designed for commercial applications, it allows doors to seamlessly fit into a cavity in the wall. The system consists of the door frame, cavity carcass frame, track and an NG automatic door operator.

Complying with the Building Code, the doors are custom made to suit individual requirements either as a single sliding or biparting with or without the doors. The systems can be supplied assembled or in knocked down kit.

The options for doors include the following:

  • Timber
  • Frameless glass
  • Aluminium framed
  • Custom built

Safety features include auto-reversing if obstructed and overhead mounted presence that detect a person in the doorway.

Features of the NGC Cavity Slide include:

  • Proven and reliable system tested to comply with Australian standards
  • Choice of activation devices to open the doors sensors, push buttons, proximity readers and card readers
  • Built-in fail safe system
  • Aluminium subframe to support the wall and track
  • Nationwide service team back up

Designed for high security and a long life service, the carriage assemblies are fitte with unique track wheels for quiet operation and eliminating the possibility of the doors becoming diengaged from the track during operation.

