NEW Light & Shadow Plank Carpet Tile

NEW Light & Shadow Plank Carpet Tile

Last Updated on 11 Apr 2017

Constructed of 100% Solution Dyed Nylon, with tufted Hi-Low loop the Tavola Plank range offers premium soil-repellent, stain protectors and is backed with market-leading EcoSoft®.

Description

Light & Shadow collection by Carpets Inter comprises three unique textural patters, Beam, Shimmer and Glow.

Constructed of 100 percent Solution Dyed Nylon, with tufted multi level texture the Light & Shadow range offers premium soil-repellent, stain protectors and is backed with market-leading EcoSoft®.

Light & Shadow Plank Carpet Tile:

  • Provides twice the level or sound absorption than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tiles
  • Achieves the highest ECSL4 green star rating, offering 100 percent Green Star Points on the Mat-2 calculator
  • Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottles per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)
  • Is 150 percent more thermally-efficient than hard-backed carpet tiles

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.

DrawingBrochure

4.02 MB

Download
Display AddressKensington, VIC

Unit 9 McClure Road

03 9376 9680
