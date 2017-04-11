NEW Light & Shadow Plank Carpet Tile

Light & Shadow collection by Carpets Inter comprises three unique textural patters, Beam, Shimmer and Glow.

Constructed of 100 percent Solution Dyed Nylon, with tufted multi level texture the Light & Shadow range offers premium soil-repellent, stain protectors and is backed with market-leading EcoSoft®.

Light & Shadow Plank Carpet Tile:

Provides twice the level or sound absorption than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tiles

Achieves the highest ECSL4 green star rating, offering 100 percent Green Star Points on the Mat-2 calculator

Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottles per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)

Is 150 percent more thermally-efficient than hard-backed carpet tiles

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.