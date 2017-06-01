Breaking Ground plank carpet tile with EcoSoft

The Breaking Ground Collection features two styles that offer high performance, functional aesthetics, and great value. Mesa, inspired by sedimentary rock strata, is an organic texture suitable for most commercial interiors. Flatlands, named for the vast plains that cover much of the Earth, is an overall texture that is ideal for a monolithic look on the floor. Mesa and Flatlands can be used independently or as coordinates to landscape any floor.

Constructed of 100 percent Solution Dyed Nylon, the Breaking Ground range offers premium soil-repellency, stain protectors and is backed with market-leading EcoSoft®.

Breaking Ground Plank Carpet Tile:

Provides twice the level or sound absorption than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tiles

Achieves the highest ECSL4 green star rating, offering 100 percent Green Star Points on the Mat-2 calculator

Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottles per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)

Is 150 percent more thermally-efficient than hard-backed carpet tiles

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.