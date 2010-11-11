Multiuse Synthetic Turf from Regal Grass
Last Updated on 11 Nov 2010
MultiUse Synthetic Grass for commercial and residential applications
Overview
Description
Regal Grass supply MultiUse Synthetic Grass for use in commercial and residential applications
Applications of Regal Grass MultiUse
Regal Grass MultiUse is suitable for a range of applications including:
- Playgrounds
- Schools
- Houses
- Daycare centres
- Preschools
Features and Benefits of Regal Grass MultiUse
The Regal Grass MultiUse range from Regal Grass offers a range of features and benefits including:
- Extremely durable design which is built to withstand foot traffic and extreme conditions
- No maintenance hassles which can be the case with non synthetic grasses
- No puddles
- Quick drying
- No slippery conditions as a result of algue
- Designed to outlast every other tape or monofilament fibre product
- Where most regular turf products need to be filled with sand completely to protect the fiber, Regal Grass MultiUse just needs a layer of sand; reducing costs and maintenance time for users.