Detailed product image of multi-point lock
Detailed product image of multi-point lock

Lift to lock multi-point mortice lock

Last Updated on 21 Jul 2016

Designed for aluminium hinged door applications, the Lift to lock from Doric has a lever that lifts upwards to throw the side projection bolt and the vertical locking rods.

Overview
Description

Designed for aluminium hinged door applications, the Lift to lock from Doric has a lever that lifts upwards to throw the side projection bolt and the vertical locking rods.

The lockset can have additional functionality by fitting the Doric furniture with Snib which then allows the lock to be secured from the outside without key locking, therefore ensuring safety when the building is occupied.

It is designed to provide 4 point locking when a shoot bolt rod kit is added.

Lift to lock provides the following features:

  • Stainless steel bevelled latch bolt
  • Horizontal projection bolt and vertical D bolt
  • 4 point locking with vertical shoot bolt kit fitted
  • Snib function available/ Furniture with Snib (DS1504 or DS1604 Series)
  • Easily removable lock body
  • “Pull and twist” easily reversible Bevelled Latch Bolt without the need for tools
  • Floating Cam cylinder allows for one side to be operated even when a key is left in the other side of the cylinder

The “Pull and Twist” reversible bevelled latch bolt enhances both the installation and field serviceability of the lift to lock. It also enables the ability to remove the lock body while the rod connectors slide out from the actuators.

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
