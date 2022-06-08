Logo
Mosaic Parquetry

Last Updated on 08 Jun 2022

Mosaic Parquetry is a new collection designed to look similar to end grain flooring. This is however a more stable engineered version that comes in planks making it easier to install. Being engineered it is more cost effective and durable. Currently comes in an invisible lacquer finish, however can be stained on-site to change the colour if required.

Description

