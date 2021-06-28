Morandi Collection
Last Updated on 28 Jun 2021
Kaolin’s latest porcelain Morandi Collection is the perfect combination of pastel colours and texture, providing a mood to the environment which compliments other materials. It can also provide a delicate and retro style to your interior.
Overview
Description
Kaolin’s latest porcelain Morandi Collection is the perfect combination of pastel colours and texture, providing a mood to the environment which compliments other materials. It can also provide a delicate and retro style to your interior.