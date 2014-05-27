1. Better Colour Performance

2. Strengthens with Age

3. Never rusts or corrodes

Concrete tiles are the most economical roofing material on the market. Just like concrete bridges and structural elements of buildings, concrete tiles get stronger with age. Concrete tiles are tested to withstand the harsh Australian weather and come in the widest selection of colours and profiles.

Monier Concrete roof tiles are complemented by a selection of colour technologies to retain the look, beauty and re-sale value of your home for longer:

CAT Colour is featured on Monier’s standard concrete tile range and has a 78% better colour performance than standard COLORBOND® Steel.

C-LOC (Colour Lock Technology) retains its colour for even longer and is less resistant to gloss fade. C-LOC™ has an 8 x better colour performance than standard COLORBOND® Steel

Colour Through Technology – Colour is mixed into the concrete with an additional coating added on top. This means that even if the tile chips, the exposed part of the tile will still be the same colour. You can combine Colour Through with C-LOC to create a more durable tile.

Our flat, modern concrete range of Horizon, Madison, Cambridge and Georgian integrates seamlessly with our unique SOLARtile system.

*colours have been reproduced as faithfully as possible, however, actual tile colours may vary depending on your screen. We recommend all customers view tiles at a display centre or request a sample before making a final decision.