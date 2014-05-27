Logo
Aerial view of large residential home with concrete roof tiles
Aerial view of residential home with concrete roof tiles
Aerial view of resort centre with concrete roof tiles
Detailed image of rooftop with concrete tiles
Detailed rooftop image of home with grey concrete roof tiles
Exterior facade view of modern white and grey house with concrete roof tiles
Exterior side view of multi-storey home with concrete roof tiles
Exterior view of modern residential home with concrete roof tiles
Exterior view of modern residential home with grey concrete roof tiles
Exterior view of multi-storey home with concrete roof tiles
Exterior view of residential home with concrete roof tiles
Exterior view of residential home with grey concrete roof tiles
Exterior view of suburban residential home with concrete roof tiles
External back entrance view of house with concrete roof tiles
External view of modern home with concrete roof tiles overlooking water
Night time external view of modern house with grey concrete roof tiles
Monier Concrete Roof Tiles: Your home looks better for longer with C-LOC™

Last Updated on 27 May 2014

Monier Concrete Roof Tiles have been rigorously tested to ensure product performance across all projects, profiles and design requirements.

Overview
Description

1. Better Colour Performance

2. Strengthens with Age

3. Never rusts or corrodes

Concrete tiles are the most economical roofing material on the market. Just like concrete bridges and structural elements of buildings, concrete tiles get stronger with age. Concrete tiles are tested to withstand the harsh Australian weather and come in the widest selection of colours and profiles.

Monier Concrete roof tiles are complemented by a selection of colour technologies to retain the look, beauty and re-sale value of your home for longer:

  • CAT Colour is featured on Monier’s standard concrete tile range and has a 78% better colour performance than standard COLORBOND® Steel.
  • C-LOC (Colour Lock Technology) retains its colour for even longer and is less resistant to gloss fade. C-LOC™ has an 8 x better colour performance than standard COLORBOND® Steel
  • Colour Through Technology – Colour is mixed into the concrete with an additional coating added on top. This means that even if the tile chips, the exposed part of the tile will still be the same colour. You can combine Colour Through with C-LOC to create a more durable tile.

Our flat, modern concrete range of Horizon, Madison, Cambridge and Georgian integrates seamlessly with our unique SOLARtile system.

*colours have been reproduced as faithfully as possible, however, actual tile colours may vary depending on your screen. We recommend all customers view tiles at a display centre or request a sample before making a final decision.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Monier Cambridge Data Sheet

1.73 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Elabana Data Sheet

1.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Georgian Data Sheet

1.31 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Tudor Data Sheet

1.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Horizon Data Sheet

1.19 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Madison Data Sheet

1.28 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Traditional Data Sheet

1.45 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Roofing Concrete tile flyer

1.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Roofing Autumn Magazine

3.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Monier Roofing C-Loc brochure

1.71 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

Sydney Office 10 Grand Ave

1800 666 437
