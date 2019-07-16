Outdure’s stable alternative to TILES on PEDESTALS
Last Updated on 16 Jul 2019
QwickBuild for exterior tiles is a modular, lightweight aluminium framing system that can be used as a floating floor system which does not penetrate or compromise the waterproof membranes. With wide applications, the solution is ideal for balconies, rooftop decks and apartments.
Overview
Description
