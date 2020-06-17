BoConcept's Ottawa collection by Karim Rashid responds to the increasing demands for freedom and flexibility in our interiors, especially in offices. As people are now working more remotely and away from the desk, the non-stop connectivity of the digital era is causing social and human behaviours to blur. In response, the Ottawa modular sofa concept focuses on key aspects of well-being – comfort and ease – to create more suitable seating options for offices and public spaces that encourage re-connection. The modular sofa system comprises 10 various modules that can be configured into countless combinations, along with over 30 upholstery colours available.

In addition, the Ottawa collection also features a movable table, ottoman with a laptop tray, and USB outlets for charging mobile devices. These movable pieces help create a workspace for conversation, collaboration and informal meetings as well as a place for employees to relax, recharge and contemplate. Its suitable for any scenario and blends seamlessly into these environments.

Karim Rashid is one of the most creative designers of his generation. His impressive portfolio includes more than 3000 designs in production ranging from furniture and accessories to store designs and luxury goods. To Karim functionality and minimalism is essential but at the same time he wants to move people and create furniture that make people feel at ease. He calls this approach to design 'sensual minimalism'.