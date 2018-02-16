Logo
Achieve a modern or traditional look with Crazy Paving natural stone
Last Updated on 16 Feb 2018

DécoR Stone Crazy Paving is the ideal natural stone solution for crafting a unique vintage, retro, or modern look.

DécoR Stone Crazy Paving is the ideal natural stone solution for crafting a unique vintage, retro, or modern look.

An architectural marvel, DécoR Crazy Paving can add depth and warmth to interior or exteriors walls and floors while complimenting the existing surroundings and adding a touch of striking originality.

DécoR Crazy Paving tiles comprise shaped slate pieces adhered to a mesh background, and are specially designed to be easy to lay; the tiles interlock with one another on all sides to create a seamless decorative finish.

As the interlocking pavers do not need to be cut, they offer significant savings in terms of installation costs. Décor Stone also supplies a selection of sealants that can be used to darken or highlight the natural colours of the stone.

1013.66 KB

Download
4.10 MB

Download
Burwood, VIC

84-90 Highbury Rd

03 9888 9888
