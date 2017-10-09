Miami Stainless green wall hardware

The Miami Stainless range of green wall hardware allows you to add a stunning external aesthetic to commercial and residential projects.

Our Blue Wave Greenline Post system is manufactured in Denmark from the highest quality stainless steel, producing a strong and long lasting green wall. The systems are suitable for vertical and horizontal design, and used with Blue Wave net clip hardware your imagination is your only limitation, with crisscross and zigzag patterns early achieved.

A recent project at Broadbeach, Queensland incorporated the vertical green wall wire trellis anchored in movable planter boxes and attached to overhead horizontal wire cables, allowing the vertical gardens to be moved if needed.

Our extensive range of ProRig Green Wall Hardware also offers cost effective alternatives for projects with limited budgets and residential designs.