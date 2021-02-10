Matilda Lite Ply is an appearance-grade, lightweight plywood suitable for use in commercial projects. Its low density makes it ideal for use in caravans, trains, boats and other projects where excess weight is undesirable.

Easy-to-machine and ivory-white in colour, Matilda Lite Ply is a cost-effective plywood without compromising quality and project aesthetics. Its appearance grade makes it suitable for use without veneer, unlike most other lower quality lightweight plywoods on the market.

Matilda Lite Ply is a suitable alternative to other plywoods on the market including Falcata, Birch and Hoop Pine. It is manufactured in Europe by one of the world’s leading plywood manufacturers and has been tested against stringent European standards.

Key features and technical details: