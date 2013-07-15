Mastermesh® perforated and expanded metal solutions for architectural, building and industrial applications

Mastermesh® is Australia’s premium supplier of perforated metal, expanded metal and wire mesh products. Through Nepean’s Mastermesh® brand they supply architectural, building and industrial applications with a modern range of metal products in an interesting variety of high quality finishes.



The extensive Mastermesh® range includes a full range of standard and custom designed Perforated Metal Products, security mesh, decorative mesh and sunscreen mesh, diamond mesh and Flormesh® Expanded and Wire Mesh Products.



Mastermesh® for Perforated Panels and Expanded Metal for Architectural Applications

Mastermesh® can supply perforated panels and expanded metal in many different materials including galvanised mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium, copper and brass as well as supplying perforated metal panels in particular shapes, powder coated or folded.



Nepean’s in-house Mastermesh® professionals will work with clients as project partners, helping to manage all the phases of an architectural cladding or façade project, offering advice on the best solutions and suggestions for an easier installation process.



Custom Designed Solutions

Mastermesh® Custom Designed Solutions - Perforated metals are perfect for custom designed applications because of the sheer versatility the product offers. By using different technologies and types of perforation, our Mastermesh® team can create unique and creative perforated panels tailored to any project with complete flexibility on hole shape and size, pitch and open area.



Mastermesh® Image Perforation Technology

Nepean’s in-house technology, called Mastermesh® Image Perforation, can reproduce photographs, logos and images in perforated metal to create unique and effective panels in a variety of different materials.



Mastermesh® Image Perforation is ideal for applications such as:

Signage & Advertising

Interior Design Features

Space Sculpting

Public Artwork

Curtain Walls & Screens

Balustrades

Building Facades

Using state of the art software and sophisticated, modern equipment, the Mastermesh® team has the ability to re-create your desired image, logo or artwork in perforated metal.