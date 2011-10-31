Marmorino Plaster that appears like Velvet from Bishop Decor
Velvet Plaster will add architectural appeal to your wall or ceiling as well as a quality velvet texture
Bishop Decor produces a range of elegant and stylish interior surfaces for walls and ceilings.
Natural Marmorino Plaster with a velvet-like texture
The Velvet Plaster from Bishop Decor is a marmorino plaster with a velvet chamois fabric-like texture.
This is developed when the plaster is rubbed and polished on application and can appear as naturally aged concrete or a fine brushed velvet.
Skilled applicators for a quality finish
Bishop Décor’s applicators will ensure the Velvet Plaster is applied with attention to detail resulting in superior quality surfaces.
They also offer Travertine and Intonachino pitted finishes for internal and external surfaces, providing a more textured look.
