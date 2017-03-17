Manaaki sheet goods collection - Inspired by natures nurturing instincts

Manaaki" is a Maori word meaning to support, take care of, give hospitality to, protect,

show respect and care for others.

The Manaaki sheet goods collection is inspired by nature's nurturing instincts and the people who

so generously give care and support for the infirm or aged members of our community. A warm, homely feel delivered by elegant organic tones and seamless textures. Subtle contrasts and sophisticated patterning provide a functional yet calming balance – designed to contribute comfort and support for a soothing environment.

Design:

Myriad

Avail

Intrinsic

Kindred

Key Benefits: