Manaaki sheet goods collection - Inspired by natures nurturing instincts
Manaaki" is a Maori word meaning to support, take care of, give hospitality to, protect, show respect and care for others.
Overview
Manaaki" is a Maori word meaning to support, take care of, give hospitality to, protect,
show respect and care for others.
The Manaaki sheet goods collection is inspired by nature's nurturing instincts and the people who
so generously give care and support for the infirm or aged members of our community. A warm, homely feel delivered by elegant organic tones and seamless textures. Subtle contrasts and sophisticated patterning provide a functional yet calming balance – designed to contribute comfort and support for a soothing environment.
Design:
- Myriad
- Avail
- Intrinsic
- Kindred
Key Benefits:
- Aquafil® Econyl yarn with 100% recycled content
- 100% recyclable
- 18% recycled content
- Impervious polyolefin backing, PVC-free
- Push pull force test - independently certified and passed for use with
- Wheeled equipment
- Flammability rating - exceeds industry standards
- VOC rating – exceeds industry standards
- Thermal Resistance (R Value) – exceeds industry standards.