MailSafe parcel drop box

Through our close customer relationships, MailSafe has recognised the growing need for a parcel delivery solution. With online shopping an ever-growing industry, the number of parcels being delivered is at an all-time high. MailSafe’s new parcel drop box offers businesses and residents a safe and secure way of receiving their mail and parcels alike, with a pull out shelf that has a backing plate to prevent theft. Just like all of our other products, these units are manufactured here at our Eagle Farm Facility in Brisbane, Australia. Every process of manufacture, from the cutting of the material through to powder coating and assembly, is completed in-house by one of our highly experienced employees. Made from high quality aluminium and finished in any colour, this product is the perfect combination of style and functionality.

MailSafe sits under the arm of Help Manufacturing, which has been manufacturing a variety of metal products since 1968. As a completely Not-For-Profit Organisation, all of our revenue is reinvested into the community through the ongoing employment and support of people with a disability. Please feel free to contact one of our friendly sales staff who can assist with any further questions.