MailSafe

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2019

We are one of the largest manufacturers of letterboxes in Australia, and only of a few that are quality assured. Specialising in high quality aluminium mailboxes to suit all applications.

Overview
Description

We are one of the largest manufacturers of letterboxes in Australia, and only of a few that are quality assured.
Specialising in high quality aluminium mailboxes to suit all applications. Choosing from our large range of models, our team can help you find a suitable design for a residential property through to a large-scale commercial project.

Our mailbox solutions:

  • MSF - Designed as our standard A4 letterbox, the MSF range is a cost-effective solution to suit most applications.
  • Compact MSF - Ideal for student accommodation and pigeon holes, the Compact MSF provides functional use of space.
  • APR - Designed as our premium A4 letterbox, the APR range is manufactured to provide the highest security on offer.
  • Series 7 - Modelled off our premium mailboxes, the Series 7 range provides the same security for applications where space is limited.

When you become a customer of MailSafe, you are buying much more than a storage solution. You become part of our HELP story.

A product brand of HELP Manufacturing, a commercial division under our reputable and long-standing social enterprises organisation, HELP Enterprises. We are experts at what we do and continue to deliver market leading products while contributing significantly to meaningful social outcomes. It is a real point of difference and one that we take great pride in sharing.

Contact
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Head Office 520 Curtin Ave East

07 3868 1765
Display AddressHamilton, QLD

PO Box 279

07 3868 1765
