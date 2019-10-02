We are one of the largest manufacturers of letterboxes in Australia, and only of a few that are quality assured.

Specialising in high quality aluminium mailboxes to suit all applications. Choosing from our large range of models, our team can help you find a suitable design for a residential property through to a large-scale commercial project.

Our mailbox solutions:

MSF - Designed as our standard A4 letterbox, the MSF range is a cost-effective solution to suit most applications.

Compact MSF - Ideal for student accommodation and pigeon holes, the Compact MSF provides functional use of space.

APR - Designed as our premium A4 letterbox, the APR range is manufactured to provide the highest security on offer.

Series 7 - Modelled off our premium mailboxes, the Series 7 range provides the same security for applications where space is limited.



When you become a customer of MailSafe, you are buying much more than a storage solution. You become part of our HELP story.

A product brand of HELP Manufacturing, a commercial division under our reputable and long-standing social enterprises organisation, HELP Enterprises. We are experts at what we do and continue to deliver market leading products while contributing significantly to meaningful social outcomes. It is a real point of difference and one that we take great pride in sharing.