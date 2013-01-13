Magnetite Retrofit Double Glazing from Magnetite

Magnetite retrofit double glazing provides noise reduction and thermal insulation to your existing windows. It allows you to enjoy the benefits of double glazing without the hassle of replacing existing windows.

Ideal insulation solution for heritage windows

Magnetite application has minimal impact on the appearance and aesthetic of the building. It makes no changes to building façade and retains the character of the building.

As a member of the Australian Window Association, Magnetite has accredited third party testing as both an acoustic window and energy efficient window.

Key Benefits

Up to 70% noise reduction through existing windows

Up to 70% improvement in thermal insulation

Magnetic seal eliminates draughts

Minimal down-time for owners and occupants

Fits into most type of existing windows and doors

Magnetite Retrofit Double Glazing is designed for a range of applications on both commercial and residential buildings

Magnetite has been involved with noise and thermal insulation in commercial projects for hospital, hotels, schools, office building, restaurant, heritage listed properties and government building.

Magnetite Retrofit Double Glazing Accreditations

National Acoustic Laboratory Tests

Window Energy Rating Scheme (WERS) Results

Accredited Green Star Associate on Staff

Members of the Australian Window Association since 1999

Call us now or visit our website for more about Magnetite – Creating building efficiency!