Magnetite Retrofit Double Glazing from Magnetite
Last Updated on 13 Jan 2013
Double Glazing for existing windows ensures strength and a longer life for a pre existing windows, saves having window replacements
Overview
Magnetite retrofit double glazing provides noise reduction and thermal insulation to your existing windows. It allows you to enjoy the benefits of double glazing without the hassle of replacing existing windows.
Ideal insulation solution for heritage windows
Magnetite application has minimal impact on the appearance and aesthetic of the building. It makes no changes to building façade and retains the character of the building.
As a member of the Australian Window Association, Magnetite has accredited third party testing as both an acoustic window and energy efficient window.
Key Benefits
- Up to 70% noise reduction through existing windows
- Up to 70% improvement in thermal insulation
- Magnetic seal eliminates draughts
- Minimal down-time for owners and occupants
- Fits into most type of existing windows and doors
Magnetite Retrofit Double Glazing is designed for a range of applications on both commercial and residential buildings
Magnetite has been involved with noise and thermal insulation in commercial projects for hospital, hotels, schools, office building, restaurant, heritage listed properties and government building.
Magnetite Retrofit Double Glazing Accreditations
- National Acoustic Laboratory Tests
- Window Energy Rating Scheme (WERS) Results
- Accredited Green Star Associate on Staff
- Members of the Australian Window Association since 1999
Call us now or visit our website for more about Magnetite – Creating building efficiency!