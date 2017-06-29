Mafi Medium Timbers

Mafi Timber Flooring have a vast range of medium coloured timbers to suit your flooring needs.

Mafi Medium Timber is 100 percent all natural, free from harmful substances such as formaldehyde. The timber has a superior brushed texture surface and an all-natural oil finish.

Extremely robust, Mafi Medium Timber stands out because of its longevity and toughness, making it suitable for domestic and commercial areas. Each plank features a micro bevel and tongue and groove on all sides for easy installation.

Certain timbers within the Medium Timber range feature natural knots or slight cracks which are emphasised with black putty, adding vivid character to the timber.