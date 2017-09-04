Mafi Fresco Timbers

Logo
Last Updated on 04 Sep 2017

Using new technologies, Mafi transforms the surface of beech wood planks into 3D works of art that can be used as a design element for walls, ceilings and as flooring.

Using new technologies, Mafi transforms the surface of beech wood planks into 3D works of art that can be used as a design element for walls, ceilings and as flooring. Mafi’s Fresco range comes in a selection of exciting patterns and textures.

The deep, rich colours of the dark beech wood can be attributed to Mafi’s vulcano thermo heat treatment. Mafi's entire range of dark timbers are baked with heat, wind and water to darken the board all the way through the wood. This all-natural treatment gives the timbers added strength and durability and a dark appearance without using paints, stains or chemicals.

Mafi Fresco is available in Duna, Anaconda, Rombo, Pista, Punto, Arco, Arcolino and Riva Mezzo

Display AddressSydney, NSW

Unit 7 37 O’Riordan Street

02 9698 7877
