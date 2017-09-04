Mafi Domino Timbers

This solid wood floor is made of different end grain blocks. Each block has its own unique colour ranging from dark to medium browns, which can be attributed to the Mafi vulcano thermo heat treatment.

Structurally, the elements are composed of 40 x 40 mm square end grain pieces held together by a mesh backing. Due to the extreme robust qualities of the Mafi Domino, use of this flooring includes, but is not limited to, commercial properties, raised floors and on wall and ceiling surfaces.

Domino floors come raw and the surface finish is carried out on site. Finished with an all-natural oil, Mafi Timber is 100% free from chemicals and harmful substances such as VOC’s. Mafi are partnered with the National Asthma Council of Australia as a Sensitive Choice product.