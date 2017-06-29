Mafi dark timber range

Mafi Timber Floors have a wide range of dark coloured timber for flooring applications.

The hand crafted, engineered boards consist of 3 layers, the outermost layers are made from the same species, ensuring perfect balance. The layers are joined with an all-natural glue of water, lime, and plant acid.

100 percent all-natural, Mafi Dark Timber is free from harmful substances such as formaldehyde. Featuring a superior brushed texture surface and a natural oil finish, Mafi Dark Timber stands out.

The dark colouring of the timbers is attributed to Mafi’s vulcano heat treatment process which uses only heat, wind and water to achieve a deep, natural colour all the way through the wood - without the nasty chemicals that are in stains or lacquers.

Robust, Mafi Dark Timber can be used for commercial and residential applications. Each plank has a micro bevel & tongue and groove to ensure seamless installation and reduce the chance of splintering.

Certain timbers within the Dark Timber range feature natural knots, which are emphasised with black putty and add vivid character to the timber.