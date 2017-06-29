Mafi Carved Timber Floors

Mafi’s Carving technology engraves designs onto natural wood planks. The graphic design runs along the floor plank and is repeated several times lengthwise. This range is one example of Mafi’s innovative approach to revolutionising the way we manufacture and use wood.

The carved natural wood planks act as works of art that can be used as a design element for walls, ceilings and as flooring.

Mafi Carved Timbers are available in Retro, Nana, Club, Kids and Grunge.