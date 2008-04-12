Macerate Waste Water and Grey Water Sink Pump by Pump Factory
Sanisplit makes it easy to install a bathroom, kitchen or toilet in places without sewage pipes using its unique pumping system.
Overview
Description
SaniSplit is an easy to install a multi-purpose solution for toilets, bathrooms and even kitchens. This plumbing solution can even operate far away from sewage pipes and can be fitted to any European Standard W.C bowl with a horizontal outlet.
SaniSplit Pumps are a plastic box with a built in pump that automatically grinds and discharges waste water into the sewer line, the one-way valve prevents pumped water from returning to the unit.
Sanisplit macerator is available in plumbing stores Australia wide. The sewage pump ensures waste material is pumped away from living areas without the need for digging up concrete floor.
Hassle Free- No Discharge Piping
SaniSplit is the latest solution to en-suite bathrooms, under stair cloakrooms, basement installations, loft or attic conversions, holiday homes, temporary buildings, hotels and guest houses, offices, rest homes and many other applications.
SaniSplit is a simple, easy and effective plumbing solution without having disconnecting pipes and WC and without tools and technicians.
- A flow of up to 350 litres per minute
- Powerful 600 W motor
- Unblock within 2-3 minutes without the use for tools or disconnecting pipes.
- Internal pumping means no unwanted discharge pipes
- One way valve prevents pumped water returning to the unit
- Pushes waste up to 11m vertically and 200m horizontally
- Patent Split System- easy maintenance and no need for disconnection of pipes and WC
- Can be used with external pipes or alternatively invisible internal connections
