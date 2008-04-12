Macerate Waste Water and Grey Water Sink Pump by Pump Factory

Hassle Free- No Discharge Piping

A flow of up to 350 litres per minute

Powerful 600 W motor

Unblock within 2-3 minutes without the use for tools or disconnecting pipes.

Internal pumping means no unwanted discharge pipes

One way valve prevents pumped water returning to the unit

Pushes waste up to 11m vertically and 200m horizontally

Patent Split System- easy maintenance and no need for disconnection of pipes and WC

Can be used with external pipes or alternatively invisible internal connections

SaniSplit is an easy to install a multi-purpose solution for toilets, bathrooms and even kitchens. This plumbing solution can even operate far away from sewage pipes and can be fitted to any European Standard W.C bowl with a horizontal outlet.SaniSplit Pumps are a plastic box with a built in pump that automatically grinds and, the one-way valve prevents pumped water from returning to the unit.Sanisplit macerator is available in plumbing stores Australia wide. The sewage pump ensures waste material is pumped away from living areasSaniSplit is the latest solution to en-suite bathrooms, under stair cloakrooms, basement installations, loft or attic conversions, holiday homes, temporary buildings, hotels and guest houses, offices, rest homes and many other applications.