M.T.I. Qualos Economical High Speed Doors that Improves Productivity

Low maintenance and repair costs

Improved productivity means savings for the business

Reduce downtime

Reduction in repair costs and if required maintenance is quick and easy

Easy to clean therefore retaining that new look

Modern frequency inverter control eliminates wear

Readily available spare parts if required

Provides total environmental control

Dust

Fumes

Noise

Process separation

Temperature control

Draught

Exclusion of birds and insects

M.T.I. Roll-Fast Doors are automatic rapid opening and closing roller doors with various opening speeds. Door inserts are supplied with PVC or vinyl panels.



With a high opening speed of up to 1000mm per second, M.T.I. Qualos S900 - S1000 Roll Fast Doors help improve traffic flow and productivity in the workplace.