M.T.I. Qualos Economical High Speed Doors that Improves Productivity
S900 - S1000 Roll Fast Economy Doors are suitable for internal applications to improve workplace productivity and reducing downtime
Overview
Description
With a high opening speed of up to 1000mm per second, M.T.I. Qualos S900 - S1000 Roll Fast Doors help improve traffic flow and productivity in the workplace.
Low maintenance and repair costs
- Improved productivity means savings for the business
- Reduce downtime
- Reduction in repair costs and if required maintenance is quick and easy
- Easy to clean therefore retaining that new look
- Modern frequency inverter control eliminates wear
- Readily available spare parts if required
Provides total environmental control
- Dust
- Fumes
- Noise
- Process separation
- Temperature control
- Draught
- Exclusion of birds and insects
M.T.I. Roll-Fast Doors are automatic rapid opening and closing roller doors with various opening speeds. Door inserts are supplied with PVC or vinyl panels.
