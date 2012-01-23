Logo
M.T.I. Qualos
Powered by a motor specifically designed for these doors
M.T.I. Qualos Economical High Speed Doors that Improves Productivity

Last Updated on 23 Jan 2012

S900 - S1000 Roll Fast Economy Doors are suitable for internal applications to improve workplace productivity and reducing downtime

Overview
Description
With a high opening speed of up to 1000mm per second, M.T.I. Qualos S900 - S1000 Roll Fast Doors help improve traffic flow and productivity in the workplace.

Low maintenance and repair costs
  • Improved productivity means savings for the business
  • Reduce downtime
  • Reduction in repair costs and if required maintenance is quick and easy
  • Easy to clean therefore retaining that new look
  • Modern frequency inverter control eliminates wear
  • Readily available spare parts if required
Provides total environmental control
  • Dust
  • Fumes
  • Noise
  • Process separation
  • Temperature control
  • Draught
  • Exclusion of birds and insects
M.T.I. Roll-Fast Doors are automatic rapid opening and closing roller doors with various opening speeds. Door inserts are supplied with PVC or vinyl panels.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
S900 - S1000 Roll Fast Economy Doors/Internal

310.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S900-S1000 Product Brochure

310.33 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNSW

02 97565577
Display AddressWest Heidleberg, VIC

55 Northern Rd

03 9450 1900
Postal AddressWetherill Park, NSW

5 Hallstrom Place

03 9450 1900
