Enhance sound quality in theatres with FabriTRAK acoustics
Wall acoustics with a range of designs
Acoustic wall and ceiling coverings
Stylish acoustic walls and ceiling panels

Lower noise levels with Decorative Acoustic Wall and Ceiling Linings from Tasman Building Systems

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2011

Installation of acoustics in walls and ceilings with architectural appeal

Overview
Description

Fabritrak can reduce the noise and improve the atmosphere and environment of a roomFabritrak is ideal for converting loud noisy places into comfortable pleasant environments where the ability to hear and communicate is an ease. Fabritrak can be used to absorb the sound and prevent it from disturbing other areas.

In professional studios and theatres it can enhance the sound quality and reduce the echo.

Flexible Track System in designed in rows, curve for corners or as waves

  • Fabritrak is a flexible track system can be designed in continuous rows; rectangle segments or waves and can even curve around corners and do arches.
  • The track holds the fabric which can have different colours, patterns or textiles in each segment and it can even incorporate logos, graphic art or images.
  • Fabritrak provides you with a new area that you can design.
  • Fabritrak can also be subtle implemented in spaces such as booths, bulkheads, columns, ceilings, bar faces and anywhere else there is spare space.
  • Fabritrak can achieve a high Noise Reduction Coefficient NRC rating of 1.


Fabritrak ideal for offices and entertainment facilities

  • Restaurants, bars, nightclubs
  • Offices and Call Centres
  • Meeting and Conference Rooms
  • Lobbies and Auditoriums, AV studios
  • Clubs and Gaming Rooms
  • Libraries, Courts and Places of Worship
  • School Classrooms and Common Study areas
  • Reception, Common Halls and Residencies

Tasman Building Systems also have Accredited Installers to do the complete job on site and with low invasiveness.

Contact
Display AddressVillawood, NSW

28 Biloela St

1300 212 313
