Lower noise levels with Decorative Acoustic Wall and Ceiling Linings from Tasman Building Systems

Fabritrak can reduce the noise and improve the atmosphere and environment of a roomFabritrak is ideal for converting loud noisy places into comfortable pleasant environments where the ability to hear and communicate is an ease. Fabritrak can be used to absorb the sound and prevent it from disturbing other areas.



In professional studios and theatres it can enhance the sound quality and reduce the echo.



Flexible Track System in designed in rows, curve for corners or as waves

Fabritrak is a flexible track system can be designed in continuous rows; rectangle segments or waves and can even curve around corners and do arches.

The track holds the fabric which can have different colours, patterns or textiles in each segment and it can even incorporate logos, graphic art or images.

Fabritrak provides you with a new area that you can design.

Fabritrak can also be subtle implemented in spaces such as booths, bulkheads, columns, ceilings, bar faces and anywhere else there is spare space.

Fabritrak can achieve a high Noise Reduction Coefficient NRC rating of 1.



Fabritrak ideal for offices and entertainment facilities

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs

Offices and Call Centres

Meeting and Conference Rooms

Lobbies and Auditoriums, AV studios

Clubs and Gaming Rooms

Libraries, Courts and Places of Worship

School Classrooms and Common Study areas

Reception, Common Halls and Residencies

Tasman Building Systems also have Accredited Installers to do the complete job on site and with low invasiveness.