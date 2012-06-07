Logo
RBA Group
Stainless steel pedestal eye and face washer
Vandal resistant security shower
Surface Mounted Shower
Shower Rose & Handles Set
Low Maintenance Public and Safety Showers from RBA Group

Last Updated on 07 Jun 2012

RBA supply economical and durable public and safety showers ideal for commercial and industrial application.

Overview
Description
RBA’s efficient and space saving Water Marked and WELS approved safety showers provide the perfect solution to your public shower requirements.

Durable and reliable safety showers designed for indoor and outdoor applications
  • Secure pedestal and wall mounted eye/ face washers are ideal for mining
  • Built with safety in mind, emergency showers feature a stainless steel 185mm diameter shower head with pull rod activation
  • Water Marked column shower can accommodate between 4 and 6 users
  • Conserves water with timed and self closing functions

RBA’s safe, efficient and functional shower options will suit any commercial requirement
  • Accessible compliant stainless steel folding shower seat
  • Long lasting vinyl shower curtains and stainless steel hooks
  • Strong and dependable 2 wall grab bar with 90° angled shower rail
  • Satin finished stainless steel is vandal resistant
  • Conical shower heads and self closing tap valves are ideal for gymnasiums and public pools

Factory assembled for easy installation and constructed to withstand high traffic usage, RBA’s extensive range of sturdy and reliable showers are ideal for any public space or industrial application.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Vandal resistant shower set

107.24 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Front fixed security shower panel

162.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stainless Steel Pylon shower

218.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Energy efficient self closing tap value

285.91 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Space saving column shower

237.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Phenolic folding shower seat

169.24 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Pedestal mounted eye/face wash

366.23 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horizontally mounted emergency shower

317.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Pedestal mounted emergency shower

326.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Eco-Rain surfaced mounted shower

192.78 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
