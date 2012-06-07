Low Maintenance Public and Safety Showers from RBA Group
Last Updated on 07 Jun 2012
RBA supply economical and durable public and safety showers ideal for commercial and industrial application.
Overview
Description
RBA’s efficient and space saving Water Marked and WELS approved safety showers provide the perfect solution to your public shower requirements.
Durable and reliable safety showers designed for indoor and outdoor applications
RBA’s safe, efficient and functional shower options will suit any commercial requirement
Factory assembled for easy installation and constructed to withstand high traffic usage, RBA’s extensive range of sturdy and reliable showers are ideal for any public space or industrial application.
- Secure pedestal and wall mounted eye/ face washers are ideal for mining
- Built with safety in mind, emergency showers feature a stainless steel 185mm diameter shower head with pull rod activation
- Water Marked column shower can accommodate between 4 and 6 users
- Conserves water with timed and self closing functions
- Accessible compliant stainless steel folding shower seat
- Long lasting vinyl shower curtains and stainless steel hooks
- Strong and dependable 2 wall grab bar with 90° angled shower rail
- Satin finished stainless steel is vandal resistant
- Conical shower heads and self closing tap valves are ideal for gymnasiums and public pools
Downloads
Brochure
Vandal resistant shower set
107.24 KB
Brochure
Front fixed security shower panel
162.95 KB
Brochure
Stainless Steel Pylon shower
218.1 KB
Brochure
Energy efficient self closing tap value
285.91 KB
Brochure
Space saving column shower
237.29 KB
Brochure
Phenolic folding shower seat
169.24 KB
Brochure
Pedestal mounted eye/face wash
366.23 KB
Brochure
Horizontally mounted emergency shower
317.92 KB
Brochure
Pedestal mounted emergency shower
326.39 KB
Brochure
Eco-Rain surfaced mounted shower
192.78 KB
