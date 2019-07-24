Achieve compliance with the NEW Kilargo IFD-LL Intumescent Fire Damper.

Tested to both Section 11 (300Pa test) and Section 10 to provide both fire integrity and insulation as required by the latest version of AS1668.1.

Not only this but installers can achieve full installed compliance to AS1682.2 with ease & simplicity, thanks to the Kilargo IFD-LL which features the clever Installers Label, Ezy Fit brackets and Installation instructions available at the click of a button or swipe of the Smart Phone App.

AS1530.4-2014

Section 11 (300Pa test) for Ducted

AS1530.4-2014

Section 10 for non-Ducted systems

AS1668.1-2015

Section 3.2.3

AS1682.2-2015

Fire Damper Installation

Unique Features to IFD-LL:

High Performance Design

Low-Loss = Reduced Pressure &

Lowered Noise

Potential energy efficency savings

Tested to AS1530.4 2014

Section 10 & 11

Insulation up to 120 min

Fire Integrity up to 120 min

Installers Label included for

AS1682.2 compliance

Ezy-Fit Brackets as standard

Wide range of wall & floor systems



Kilargo Technical Support

Kilargo provides free technical support for the design, specification and installation of its intumescent fire damper products and systems.

Kilargo Compliance

Approved installations and applications for Kilargo intumescent products is expanding continually with our ongoing commitment to R&D and product testing. Our comprehensive range of approvals covers a wide range of building elements including Fire Rated Gypsum, Hebel, Speedpanel, Fire rated monolithic board systems and more. Testing is carried out by independent test laboratories throughout Australia, New Zealand and

other overseas locations.