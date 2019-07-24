Low-Loss Intumescent Fire Dampers from Kilargo
Last Updated on 24 Jul 2019
Achieve compliance with the NEW Kilargo IFD-LL Intumescent Fire Damper.
Overview
Achieve compliance with the NEW Kilargo IFD-LL Intumescent Fire Damper.
Tested to both Section 11 (300Pa test) and Section 10 to provide both fire integrity and insulation as required by the latest version of AS1668.1.
Not only this but installers can achieve full installed compliance to AS1682.2 with ease & simplicity, thanks to the Kilargo IFD-LL which features the clever Installers Label, Ezy Fit brackets and Installation instructions available at the click of a button or swipe of the Smart Phone App.
AS1530.4-2014
Section 11 (300Pa test) for Ducted
AS1530.4-2014
Section 10 for non-Ducted systems
AS1668.1-2015
Section 3.2.3
AS1682.2-2015
Fire Damper Installation
Unique Features to IFD-LL:
- High Performance Design
- Low-Loss = Reduced Pressure &
- Lowered Noise
- Potential energy efficency savings
- Tested to AS1530.4 2014
- Section 10 & 11
- Insulation up to 120 min
- Fire Integrity up to 120 min
- Installers Label included for
- AS1682.2 compliance
- Ezy-Fit Brackets as standard
- Wide range of wall & floor systems
Kilargo Technical Support
Kilargo provides free technical support for the design, specification and installation of its intumescent fire damper products and systems.
Kilargo Compliance
Approved installations and applications for Kilargo intumescent products is expanding continually with our ongoing commitment to R&D and product testing. Our comprehensive range of approvals covers a wide range of building elements including Fire Rated Gypsum, Hebel, Speedpanel, Fire rated monolithic board systems and more. Testing is carried out by independent test laboratories throughout Australia, New Zealand and
other overseas locations.
Downloads
Contact
NSW 12-14 Yulong Close1300 858 010
QLD 15 Wentworth Pl1300 858 010
VIC 12-13 Dansu Ct1300 858 010
WA 1/40 Dellamarta Road08 9409 9400