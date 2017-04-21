Louvreline by LouvreTec

Rectangular in shape, the Louvreline panel range creates clean, flat walls when closed, making them far superior to other window treatments such as blinds.

Designed in response to demand, the Louvreline range by louvreTec can be motorised or hand adjustable and creates a neat, completely flat wall when closed.

The two products in this range both come in two sizes and can be run vertically or horizontally, giving you a range of application options, such as:

A modern, operable balustrade

Closing off decks for privacy

Vertical external panel

The Louvreline product range includes:

Flush panel range

Available in 120mm or 200mm

Weatherboard panels and shutters range