Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Louvretec Logo
Louvretec Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Exterior View of Lourvre Facade and Doors on Building
External View of Lourvre Chimney Cowl on House
External View of White Louvre Boundary Wall Fence on House Exterior
Outdoor View of Louvre Boundary Wall Between Backyard and Water
Exterior View of Lourvre Facade and Doors on Building
External View of Lourvre Chimney Cowl on House
External View of White Louvre Boundary Wall Fence on House Exterior
Outdoor View of Louvre Boundary Wall Between Backyard and Water

Custom-made gates, fences, and chimney surrounds

Last Updated on 14 Jun 2018

Louvretec specialises in custom made louvre installations and allows you to get creative with louvres. Add the finishing touch to your home or building.

Overview
Description

Louvretec specialises in custom made louvre installations and allows you to get creative with louvres. Add the finishing touch to your home or building. Designer gates, fences, chimney surrounds, screens & balustrades renowned for design and a durable, stylish build. Create a specialised final touch for any project.

Solutions:

  • Privacy Control
  • Security
  • Design Aesthetics
  • Wind control
  • Weather control
  • Façade – conceal ugly ventilation pumps etc.

Create a specialised final touch for any project including hinged vehicle or pedestrian gates, sliding gates for vehicles, fences, balustrades, chimney surrounds

Features:

  • Large choice of aluminium louvre infills to create your custom louvre installation
  • Choice of frame widths
  • Variety of design options
  • Louvre infills can be hand operable, motorised or fixed in place.
  • Security & privacy achieved
  • Stunning design aesthetic is achieved.
  • Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects
  • Available Australia wide

Benefits:

  • Privacy Control
  • Sun & Weather control
  • Design aesthetic
  • Defines spaces
  • Conceals unattractive plant rooms etc.
  • The final finishing touch

Suitable for:

We’re talking finishing touches here. Your beautiful new louvre gate adding street appeal, your louvre chimney surround adding a modern look to your home, stylishly concealing an ugly ventilation or air conditioning system, keep out prying eyes with a louvre fence powder coated to match your home or buildings existing colour scheme or a colour chosen to provide a bold pop of contrast. Louvretec sun louvres suit all styles of homes and buildings it’s up to you how you want to use them.

Click here for further technical information.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Louvretec Product Guide Custom Made Louvre Installations

2.46 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWollongong, NSW

Louvretec Australia Distribution 2/116 Montague St

1300 695 688
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap