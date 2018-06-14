Louvretec specialises in custom made louvre installations and allows you to get creative with louvres. Add the finishing touch to your home or building. Designer gates, fences, chimney surrounds, screens & balustrades renowned for design and a durable, stylish build. Create a specialised final touch for any project.

Solutions:

Privacy Control

Security

Design Aesthetics

Wind control

Weather control

Façade – conceal ugly ventilation pumps etc.



Create a specialised final touch for any project including hinged vehicle or pedestrian gates, sliding gates for vehicles, fences, balustrades, chimney surrounds

Features:

Large choice of aluminium louvre infills to create your custom louvre installation

Choice of frame widths

Variety of design options

Louvre infills can be hand operable, motorised or fixed in place.

Security & privacy achieved

Stunning design aesthetic is achieved.

Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects

Available Australia wide



Benefits:

Privacy Control

Sun & Weather control

Design aesthetic

Defines spaces

Conceals unattractive plant rooms etc.

The final finishing touch



Suitable for:

We’re talking finishing touches here. Your beautiful new louvre gate adding street appeal, your louvre chimney surround adding a modern look to your home, stylishly concealing an ugly ventilation or air conditioning system, keep out prying eyes with a louvre fence powder coated to match your home or buildings existing colour scheme or a colour chosen to provide a bold pop of contrast. Louvretec sun louvres suit all styles of homes and buildings it’s up to you how you want to use them.

Click here for further technical information.