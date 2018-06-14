Custom-made gates, fences, and chimney surrounds
Last Updated on 14 Jun 2018
Overview
Louvretec specialises in custom made louvre installations and allows you to get creative with louvres. Add the finishing touch to your home or building. Designer gates, fences, chimney surrounds, screens & balustrades renowned for design and a durable, stylish build. Create a specialised final touch for any project.
Solutions:
- Privacy Control
- Security
- Design Aesthetics
- Wind control
- Weather control
- Façade – conceal ugly ventilation pumps etc.
Create a specialised final touch for any project including hinged vehicle or pedestrian gates, sliding gates for vehicles, fences, balustrades, chimney surrounds
Features:
- Large choice of aluminium louvre infills to create your custom louvre installation
- Choice of frame widths
- Variety of design options
- Louvre infills can be hand operable, motorised or fixed in place.
- Security & privacy achieved
- Stunning design aesthetic is achieved.
- Fully engineered and specified worldwide by architects
- Available Australia wide
Benefits:
- Privacy Control
- Sun & Weather control
- Design aesthetic
- Defines spaces
- Conceals unattractive plant rooms etc.
- The final finishing touch
Suitable for:
We’re talking finishing touches here. Your beautiful new louvre gate adding street appeal, your louvre chimney surround adding a modern look to your home, stylishly concealing an ugly ventilation or air conditioning system, keep out prying eyes with a louvre fence powder coated to match your home or buildings existing colour scheme or a colour chosen to provide a bold pop of contrast. Louvretec sun louvres suit all styles of homes and buildings it’s up to you how you want to use them.
