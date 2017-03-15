Lopi Linear Gas Fireplaces
The Lopi range of Linear Gas Fireplaces includes 3 available sizes.
Overview
The Lopi range of Linear Gas Fireplaces includes 2 ranges:
Lopi High Output Premium Range
This range is available is available in 3 sizes. This Premium range range of fireplaces include GreenSmart™ 2 technology and brings the very best in home heating with sleek and linear appeal.
The range includes:
- 365 HO GS2-950mm wide
- 4415 HO GS2-1150mm wide
- 4415ST HO GS2 (see through)- 1150mm wide
- 6015 HO GS2- 1550mm wide
The benefits of the range include:
- Ceramic glass for increase radiant heat
- High heat output
- Accent under lighting
- Twin blowers
- Crushed glass floor
- Huge viewing area
- Flexible fluing options
Lopi ProBuilder™Linear Fireplaces
Available in 3 sizes (42,54,72) the Lopi ProBuilder represents Lopi’s entry level linear gas fireplace models. The ProBuilder range does not compromise on Lopi renowned quality. Each model includes the GreenSmart Basic system equipped as standard with a wall switch or an optional thermostat remote and twin quiet blowers.
The range includes:
- ProBuilder 42 - 1197mm wide
- ProBuilder 54 - 1500mm wide
- ProBuilder 72 - 1960mm wide
The benefits of the range include:
- Heavy gauge steel construction
- Large viewing area
- Unobstructive screen - flush to wall
- Twin blowers
- Operates in power outage
- CoolSmart Wall Kit available