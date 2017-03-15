Lopi Linear Gas Fireplaces

The Lopi range of Linear Gas Fireplaces includes 2 ranges:

Lopi High Output Premium Range

This range is available is available in 3 sizes. This Premium range range of fireplaces include GreenSmart™ 2 technology and brings the very best in home heating with sleek and linear appeal.

The range includes:

365 HO GS2-950mm wide

4415 HO GS2-1150mm wide

4415ST HO GS2 (see through)- 1150mm wide

6015 HO GS2- 1550mm wide



The benefits of the range include:

Ceramic glass for increase radiant heat

High heat output

Accent under lighting

Twin blowers

Crushed glass floor

Huge viewing area

Flexible fluing options



Lopi ProBuilder™Linear Fireplaces

Available in 3 sizes (42,54,72) the Lopi ProBuilder represents Lopi’s entry level linear gas fireplace models. The ProBuilder range does not compromise on Lopi renowned quality. Each model includes the GreenSmart Basic system equipped as standard with a wall switch or an optional thermostat remote and twin quiet blowers.

The range includes:

ProBuilder 42 - 1197mm wide

ProBuilder 54 - 1500mm wide

ProBuilder 72 - 1960mm wide



The benefits of the range include: