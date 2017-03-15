Lopi gas fireplaces
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2017
Lopi Gas Fireplaces are more traditionally sized zero clearance units comprising of six models.
Overview
Lopi Gas Fireplaces are more traditionally sized zero clearance units comprising of six models. There are four models for a minimal finish, one more higher heat output and a more traditionally shaped double-sided fireplace. Each model can be built into a mantelpiece or finished in a painted wall with a finishing trim or tile.
The 864CF 40K GS2 is perfect for larger living spaces. This model features ceramic glass for increased radiant heat, 6 speed quiet blowers, GreenSmart 2 Technology, Comfort Control as well as overhead accent lighting and Ember-Glo lighting. Heating up to 185sqm* which can be turned down by 64% means this fireplace is suitable for many spaces and can be used all year round.
The range includes:
- 564 25K GS2 Clean Face
- 564HO GS2
- 864 31K GS2 Clean Face
- 864 40K GS2 Clean Face
- 864ST GS2 (see through)
- ProBuilder 36 Clean Face