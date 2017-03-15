Lopi Gas Fireplaces are more traditionally sized zero clearance units comprising of six models. There are four models for a minimal finish, one more higher heat output and a more traditionally shaped double-sided fireplace. Each model can be built into a mantelpiece or finished in a painted wall with a finishing trim or tile.

The 864CF 40K GS2 is perfect for larger living spaces. This model features ceramic glass for increased radiant heat, 6 speed quiet blowers, GreenSmart 2 Technology, Comfort Control as well as overhead accent lighting and Ember-Glo lighting. Heating up to 185sqm* which can be turned down by 64% means this fireplace is suitable for many spaces and can be used all year round.

The range includes: