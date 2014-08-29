Litter and Recycling Receptacles from Furphy Foundry

Furphy Foundry offer Australia’s most diverse range of litter and recycling receptacles, specifically designed for public use. For practical and effective solutions to managing waste, the range of designs and profiles compliment a diversity of park and urban environments.

Highly configurable, the Avenue Litter & Recycling Receptacles are versatile, effective and well-built products

Mild steel/stainless steel construction

Hot dip galvanised

Side entry lid, with a pyramid lid option available

Hardwood timber or steel slats options

Powder coat finish

Bolt down attachment

120 or 240L capacity options

Distinguished by a pyramid lid and diamond shaped perforations in its panels, the Ballarat Litter & Recycling Receptacles are ideal for parks and urban public environments.

The Ballarat Litter & Recycling Receptacles can be coloured and customised significantly to suit your project needs

Mild steel construction with a side entry pyramid lid

120L capacity

Punch perforated sheet panels with lockable door entry

Powder coat finish

Bolt down attachment

With a smooth powder coat finish, the Concourse Litter Receptacle can be customised aesthetically according to the environment in which it will be used. With an extensive range of powder coating colour options available, Furphy Foundry also offer a matching Recycle Unit.

The Concourse Litter Receptacle is manufacture with a 2.5mm galvanised mild steel sheet body with a 120L capacity

Stainless steel top panel

Mild steel side entry lid

Lockable door entry

7mm triangle lock

Adjustable bolt down attachment

Manufactured from mild steel, the Corio Litter & Recycling Receptacles are sturdy and stylish products designed to withstand public use

Distinguished by its unique punch perforated panels

Side entry lid and lockable door entry

7mm triangle lock

Powder coat finish and bolt down attachment

120 or 240L capacity

Made from a combination of cast aluminium and stainless steel, the Corso Litter & Recycling Receptacles are impervious to corrosion

Modern design and superior manufacturing

Cast aluminium frame

304 Stainless Steel finish

120 or 240L capacity

Adjustable bolt down attachment

Optional laser cut logos

Disposing of waste is an important aspect of public space management in Australia. The Doggie Litter Receptacle has been designed specifically to accommodate for the convenient disposal of pet waste.

The Doggie Litter Receptacle features polished stainless steel top entry and lid with galvanised mild steel construction

Available in 80L capacity with internal bag dispenser

Available in 120L capacity with external bag dispenser

Punch perforated sheet panels

Lockable door entry

7mm triangle

Adjustable bolt down attachment

Designed and manufactured in Australia from cast aluminium and stainless steel panels, the Fulcrum Litter Receptacle is a versatile and stylish addition to any public space

Dual side entry lid

Cast aluminium ends

Stainless steel panels

120L capacity

Lockable door entry

Adjustable bolt down attachment

Mill finish or powder coat finish frame

Metro Litter and Recycling Receptacles are popular, simple and very effective products which have been created specifically to suit modern urban or park environments

Cast aluminium frame with stainless steel dual side entry lid

304 stainless steel panels

120L capacity

Powder coat or mill finish

Lockable door entry

Rubber hole insert and stainless steel ring for the recycle unit only

The Oasis Litter Receptacle is a sleek and modern design made from premium stainless steel, built to withstand corrosion and as a result, is ideal for seaside environments.

With the option of 120 or 240L capacity, the Oasis Litter Receptacle is also available with mild steel panels and/or legs and lid

Optional perforated pattern or logos

Lockable door entry

7mm triangle lock

Adjustable bolt down attachment

Using a selection of mild steel, stainless steel and hardwood timber or mini orb panels, the Roadside Litter Receptacle is a practical yet attractive product built specifically for public use. Originally designed for urban environments, customisation and modification makes this bin ideal for councils to use in any location.

The Roadside Litter Receptacle is available in 120 and 240L capacity with a side entry lid

Powder coat finish

Lockable door entry

Adjustable bolt down attachment

Optional laser cut logo and text

The Streetsmart Litter & Recycling Receptacles feature a clean and practical design and are versatile units in terms of finishing options

120L capacity

Mild steel construction with punch perforated square holes

Stainless steel lid and lockable door entry

Adjustable bolt down attachment

Constructed from mild steel and hardwood timber slats, the Woodgrove Litter & Recycling Receptacles are available with a range of powder coating colour and finishing options

Hot dip galvanised

Stainless steel top cover

Lockable door entry 7mm tri lock

Bolt down attachment

120 or 240L capacity

In addition, Furphy Foundry designs can be modified, adapted or custom built from your designs at the famous Shepparton manufacturing plant.

Furphy Foundry's dedication to premium manufacturing processes and finishes means that the team have fine-tuned each design based on real feedback from clients. The products are proven to stand the test of high-use in Australian public environments.