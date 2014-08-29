Litter and Recycling Receptacles from Furphy Foundry
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2014
The diverse range of litter and recycling receptacles, specifically designed for public use, offer practical and effective solutions to managing waste.
Overview
Furphy Foundry offer Australia’s most diverse range of litter and recycling receptacles, specifically designed for public use. For practical and effective solutions to managing waste, the range of designs and profiles compliment a diversity of park and urban environments.
Highly configurable, the Avenue Litter & Recycling Receptacles are versatile, effective and well-built products
- Mild steel/stainless steel construction
- Hot dip galvanised
- Side entry lid, with a pyramid lid option available
- Hardwood timber or steel slats options
- Powder coat finish
- Bolt down attachment
- 120 or 240L capacity options
Distinguished by a pyramid lid and diamond shaped perforations in its panels, the Ballarat Litter & Recycling Receptacles are ideal for parks and urban public environments.
The Ballarat Litter & Recycling Receptacles can be coloured and customised significantly to suit your project needs
- Mild steel construction with a side entry pyramid lid
- 120L capacity
- Punch perforated sheet panels with lockable door entry
- Powder coat finish
- Bolt down attachment
With a smooth powder coat finish, the Concourse Litter Receptacle can be customised aesthetically according to the environment in which it will be used. With an extensive range of powder coating colour options available, Furphy Foundry also offer a matching Recycle Unit.
The Concourse Litter Receptacle is manufacture with a 2.5mm galvanised mild steel sheet body with a 120L capacity
- Stainless steel top panel
- Mild steel side entry lid
- Lockable door entry
- 7mm triangle lock
- Adjustable bolt down attachment
Manufactured from mild steel, the Corio Litter & Recycling Receptacles are sturdy and stylish products designed to withstand public use
- Distinguished by its unique punch perforated panels
- Side entry lid and lockable door entry
- 7mm triangle lock
- Powder coat finish and bolt down attachment
- 120 or 240L capacity
Made from a combination of cast aluminium and stainless steel, the Corso Litter & Recycling Receptacles are impervious to corrosion
- Modern design and superior manufacturing
- Cast aluminium frame
- 304 Stainless Steel finish
- 120 or 240L capacity
- Adjustable bolt down attachment
- Optional laser cut logos
Disposing of waste is an important aspect of public space management in Australia. The Doggie Litter Receptacle has been designed specifically to accommodate for the convenient disposal of pet waste.
The Doggie Litter Receptacle features polished stainless steel top entry and lid with galvanised mild steel construction
- Available in 80L capacity with internal bag dispenser
- Available in 120L capacity with external bag dispenser
- Punch perforated sheet panels
- Lockable door entry
- 7mm triangle
- Adjustable bolt down attachment
Designed and manufactured in Australia from cast aluminium and stainless steel panels, the Fulcrum Litter Receptacle is a versatile and stylish addition to any public space
- Dual side entry lid
- Cast aluminium ends
- Stainless steel panels
- 120L capacity
- Lockable door entry
- Adjustable bolt down attachment
- Mill finish or powder coat finish frame
Metro Litter and Recycling Receptacles are popular, simple and very effective products which have been created specifically to suit modern urban or park environments
- Cast aluminium frame with stainless steel dual side entry lid
- 304 stainless steel panels
- 120L capacity
- Powder coat or mill finish
- Lockable door entry
- Rubber hole insert and stainless steel ring for the recycle unit only
The Oasis Litter Receptacle is a sleek and modern design made from premium stainless steel, built to withstand corrosion and as a result, is ideal for seaside environments.
With the option of 120 or 240L capacity, the Oasis Litter Receptacle is also available with mild steel panels and/or legs and lid
- Optional perforated pattern or logos
- Lockable door entry
- 7mm triangle lock
- Adjustable bolt down attachment
Using a selection of mild steel, stainless steel and hardwood timber or mini orb panels, the Roadside Litter Receptacle is a practical yet attractive product built specifically for public use. Originally designed for urban environments, customisation and modification makes this bin ideal for councils to use in any location.
The Roadside Litter Receptacle is available in 120 and 240L capacity with a side entry lid
- Powder coat finish
- Lockable door entry
- Adjustable bolt down attachment
- Optional laser cut logo and text
The Streetsmart Litter & Recycling Receptacles feature a clean and practical design and are versatile units in terms of finishing options
- 120L capacity
- Mild steel construction with punch perforated square holes
- Stainless steel lid and lockable door entry
- Adjustable bolt down attachment
Constructed from mild steel and hardwood timber slats, the Woodgrove Litter & Recycling Receptacles are available with a range of powder coating colour and finishing options
- Hot dip galvanised
- Stainless steel top cover
- Lockable door entry 7mm tri lock
- Bolt down attachment
- 120 or 240L capacity
In addition, Furphy Foundry designs can be modified, adapted or custom built from your designs at the famous Shepparton manufacturing plant.
Furphy Foundry's dedication to premium manufacturing processes and finishes means that the team have fine-tuned each design based on real feedback from clients. The products are proven to stand the test of high-use in Australian public environments.