Liquid Rubber Waterproofing & Protective Coatings by F.E.W Waterproofing

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2013

F.E.W Waterproofing utilise the lasted in liquid rubber technology for waterproofing anti-corrosion and protective coating applications.

Overview
Description
F.E.W Waterproofing have over 30 years experience in professional installation and application processes for waterproofing, concrete repair, anti-corrosion and protective coating applications. F.E.W Waterproofing utilise innovative Liquid Rubber which is an environmentally friendly waterproofing solution delivering a flexible, robust and seamless membrane.

Liquid Rubber provides coverage of up to 1000 square meters in a single day
  • Instant set so application up to 5 times faster than other systems
  • Self healing and amazing flexibility allowing movement with substrate
  • Apply over horizontal/ and vertical surfaces
  • Ability to adhere to just about any surface
  • Spray applied seamless- contour to complex shapes
Non toxic and UV stable with superior adhesion
  • Liquid rubber is applied cold without the need for heat of flames and satisfies all safety requirements
  • Environmentally friendly waterproofing membranes
  • Features impressive chemical resistant properties and in virtually odourless
Expertise in Concrete Repair & Crack Injection
  • Applicators using specialist products and systems for waterproofing and leak repair
  • Experience in a range of substrates and structures: tunnels, bridges, civil and all structural rehabilitation
  • Maintenance waterproofing and on-going concrete repair for infrastructure
F.E.W Waterproofing have provided waterproofing solutions to a host of industries including construction, landscaping, mining, engineering and marine sectors as well as many others.
Contact
Display AddressCoburg North, VIC

Facory 21 / 9 Dawson St

03 8812 2918
