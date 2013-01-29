Liquid Rubber Waterproofing & Protective Coatings by F.E.W Waterproofing
F.E.W Waterproofing utilise the lasted in liquid rubber technology for waterproofing anti-corrosion and protective coating applications.
Overview
Description
F.E.W Waterproofing have over 30 years experience in professional installation and application processes for waterproofing, concrete repair, anti-corrosion and protective coating applications. F.E.W Waterproofing utilise innovative Liquid Rubber which is an environmentally friendly waterproofing solution delivering a flexible, robust and seamless membrane.
Liquid Rubber provides coverage of up to 1000 square meters in a single day
- Instant set so application up to 5 times faster than other systems
- Self healing and amazing flexibility allowing movement with substrate
- Apply over horizontal/ and vertical surfaces
- Ability to adhere to just about any surface
- Spray applied seamless- contour to complex shapes
- Liquid rubber is applied cold without the need for heat of flames and satisfies all safety requirements
- Environmentally friendly waterproofing membranes
- Features impressive chemical resistant properties and in virtually odourless
- Applicators using specialist products and systems for waterproofing and leak repair
- Experience in a range of substrates and structures: tunnels, bridges, civil and all structural rehabilitation
- Maintenance waterproofing and on-going concrete repair for infrastructure