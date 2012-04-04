Lightweight Insulated Roof Panels from Industrial Panel Australia

Insulated panels for all roofing applications



Fire resistant

Provide superior insulation

Environmentally friendly

Lightweight

Easy to install

Cost effective

Insulated panels for a clean world



Durarib – Lightweight insulated roof panels for all roofing needs

– Lightweight insulated roof panels for all roofing needs Megarib – Lightweight insulated roof panels with increased strength and greater span capabilities

– Lightweight insulated roof panels with increased strength and greater span capabilities Flexirib – Cost effective extra lightweight insulated roof panels

Industrial Panel Australia provide Roofspan insulated panels. Roofspan are a new generation of sandwich panels with high-grade PIR (Polyisocyanurate) insulation core.Benefits of using ROOFSPAN include:The ROOFSPAN range includes:Industrial Panel Australia provides the highest quality lightweight thermal building products, built to perform exceptionally in the harshest climatic conditions.