Supplier Image
Industrial Panel Australia Pty Ltd
Lightweight insulated roof panels for all roofing needs
High grade sandwich panels
Roofing panels for superior insulation
Industrial roof panels

Lightweight Insulated Roof Panels from Industrial Panel Australia

Last Updated on 04 Apr 2012

Industrial Panel Australia provides lightweight insulated roof panels for all roofing needs.

Overview
Description
Industrial Panel Australia provide Roofspan insulated panels. Roofspan are a new generation of sandwich panels with high-grade PIR (Polyisocyanurate) insulation core.

Insulated panels for all roofing applications
Benefits of using ROOFSPAN include:
  • Fire resistant
  • Provide superior insulation
  • Environmentally friendly
  • Lightweight
  • Easy to install
  • Cost effective
Insulated panels for a clean world
The ROOFSPAN range includes:
  • Durarib – Lightweight insulated roof panels for all roofing needs
  • Megarib – Lightweight insulated roof panels with increased strength and greater span capabilities
  • Flexirib – Cost effective extra lightweight insulated roof panels
Industrial Panel Australia provides the highest quality lightweight thermal building products, built to perform exceptionally in the harshest climatic conditions.
DrawingBrochure
ROOFSPAN Brochure

5.56 MB

5.00 MB

Display AddressNeerabup, WA

36 Warman Street Neerabup

08 6311 4667 / 0422
