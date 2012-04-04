Lightweight Insulated Roof Panels from Industrial Panel Australia
Industrial Panel Australia provides lightweight insulated roof panels for all roofing needs.
Overview
Description
Industrial Panel Australia provide Roofspan insulated panels. Roofspan are a new generation of sandwich panels with high-grade PIR (Polyisocyanurate) insulation core.
Insulated panels for all roofing applications
Benefits of using ROOFSPAN include:
The ROOFSPAN range includes:
- Fire resistant
- Provide superior insulation
- Environmentally friendly
- Lightweight
- Easy to install
- Cost effective
- Durarib – Lightweight insulated roof panels for all roofing needs
- Megarib – Lightweight insulated roof panels with increased strength and greater span capabilities
- Flexirib – Cost effective extra lightweight insulated roof panels