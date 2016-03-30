Light Gauge Steel Framing & Prefabricated Facade Elements
Last Updated on 30 Mar 2016
Dynamic Steel Frames offer both steel framing for walls and prefabricated facades.
Overview
Description
Dynamic Steel Frames offer both steel framing for walls and prefabricated facades. The wall frames are light and straight and 50% lighter than a wooden frame.
Light gauge steel frame features include:
- The frames require no packing, planeing or straightening
- There’s no termite protection required as steel is 100% termite proof
- No maintenance required
- Pre-braced in a factory, flush walls with no protrusions to effect linings
The façade systems are pre-manufactured systems to reduce expensive site labour.
Products include:
- Façade blades
- Canopies
- Balustrades
- Curved façades
Dynamic Steel Frames offer so many steel frames and prefabricated solutions for building and construction purposes. They can also custom make products for each application.