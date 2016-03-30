Light Gauge Steel Framing & Prefabricated Facade Elements

Dynamic Steel Frames offer both steel framing for walls and prefabricated facades. The wall frames are light and straight and 50% lighter than a wooden frame.

Light gauge steel frame features include:

The frames require no packing, planeing or straightening

There’s no termite protection required as steel is 100% termite proof

No maintenance required

Pre-braced in a factory, flush walls with no protrusions to effect linings

The façade systems are pre-manufactured systems to reduce expensive site labour.

Products include:

Façade blades

Canopies

Balustrades

Curved façades

Dynamic Steel Frames offer so many steel frames and prefabricated solutions for building and construction purposes. They can also custom make products for each application.