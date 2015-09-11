Libart Retractable Structures for easy outdoor living

™ Expand your outdoor living spaces with Libart’s range of retractable structures.

Designed for easy opening and closing; this exciting range creates an ideal outdoor and indoor living experience, all in the same area!

Libart Evolution Freestanding structures are versatile and easy-to-operate

Available in both motorised and manual operation

Utilises state-of-the-art SecurTrak™ technology for structural safety and easy operation

Site-specific and custom-made from six base models to suit any project

Extensive door and window options providing easy access and ventilation without opening the system

Libart Evolution Lean-To structures are designed to provide an operable extension to an existing building

Allows for users to enjoy outdoor living spaces all year round – no matter the climate

Operation can be manual or motorised

Features innovative SecurTrak™ or rail-free TeleGlide™ systems for easy-operation

Custom-created using three base models to suit all project requirements

Typical Applications

Pool and spa enclosures

Alfresco-style sun rooms

Industrial clean rooms

Restaurant dining areas

Hotel bars

Offering a choice of custom-glass or multiwall polycarbonate materials, Libart’s range of retractable structures are designed to perform