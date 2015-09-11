Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Libart
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Libart Retractable Structures for easy outdoor living
Libart Retractable Structures for easy outdoor living
Libart Retractable Structures for easy outdoor living
Libart Retractable Structures for easy outdoor living

Libart Retractable Structures for easy outdoor living

Last Updated on 11 Sep 2015

Expand your outdoor living spaces with Libart’s range of retractable structures.

Overview
Description

™ Expand your outdoor living spaces with Libart’s range of retractable structures.

Designed for easy opening and closing; this exciting range creates an ideal outdoor and indoor living experience, all in the same area!

Libart Evolution Freestanding structures are versatile and easy-to-operate

  • Available in both motorised and manual operation
  • Utilises state-of-the-art SecurTrak™ technology for structural safety and easy operation
  • Site-specific and custom-made from six base models to suit any project
  • Extensive door and window options providing easy access and ventilation without opening the system

Libart Evolution Lean-To structures are designed to provide an operable extension to an existing building

  • Allows for users to enjoy outdoor living spaces all year round – no matter the climate
  • Operation can be manual or motorised
  • Features innovative SecurTrak™ or rail-free TeleGlide™ systems for easy-operation
  • Custom-created using three base models to suit all project requirements

Typical Applications

  • Pool and spa enclosures
  • Alfresco-style sun rooms
  • Industrial clean rooms
  • Restaurant dining areas
  • Hotel bars

Offering a choice of custom-glass or multiwall polycarbonate materials, Libart’s range of retractable structures are designed to perform

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Libart Brochure

7.27 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

30 Frankston Gardens Dr

1800 LIBART
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap