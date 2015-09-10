Libart Panora-View Retractable Window and Doors

Logo
Last Updated on 10 Sep 2015

Libart’s range of panora-view retractable windows and doors are custom-designed and manufactured to suit individual project requirements.

Description

Libart’s range of panora-view retractable windows and doors are custom-designed and manufactured to suit individual project requirements.

All systems feature either laminated or double glazed glass for ultimate thermal performance, ensuring a comfortable climate – whatever the weather.

Libart Panora-View windows and door systems are large-span, motorised and vertical retracting

  • Manufactured from electrostatically painted aluminium profiles; the structural system and glazing frames are designed to provide excellent thermal insulation
  • Intrinsically safe, a special screw drive system is implemented with a built-in fail safe operation
  • Vertical aluminium members are eliminated, resulting in perfect unobstructed views

Libart’s Panora-View kinetic window system utilises a hidden self-charging piston system to eliminate counter weights, thick profiles, cables and pulleys

  • Provides all the benefits of a glass balustrade, with the addition of a wind and rain shield when required
  • Opens manually and closes automatically – all with just a simple touch
  • Due to structural glass glazing, there is virtually no supporting system can be seen from the outside

Combining clean-cut aesthetics, functionality and simplicity, Libart’s collection of Panora-view retractable windows and doors are engineered for optimum performance.

Contact
Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

30 Frankston Gardens Dr

1800 LIBART
