Libart Panora-View Retractable Window and Doors
Last Updated on 10 Sep 2015
Libart’s range of panora-view retractable windows and doors are custom-designed and manufactured to suit individual project requirements.
Overview
All systems feature either laminated or double glazed glass for ultimate thermal performance, ensuring a comfortable climate – whatever the weather.
Libart Panora-View windows and door systems are large-span, motorised and vertical retracting
- Manufactured from electrostatically painted aluminium profiles; the structural system and glazing frames are designed to provide excellent thermal insulation
- Intrinsically safe, a special screw drive system is implemented with a built-in fail safe operation
- Vertical aluminium members are eliminated, resulting in perfect unobstructed views
Libart’s Panora-View kinetic window system utilises a hidden self-charging piston system to eliminate counter weights, thick profiles, cables and pulleys
- Provides all the benefits of a glass balustrade, with the addition of a wind and rain shield when required
- Opens manually and closes automatically – all with just a simple touch
- Due to structural glass glazing, there is virtually no supporting system can be seen from the outside
Combining clean-cut aesthetics, functionality and simplicity, Libart’s collection of Panora-view retractable windows and doors are engineered for optimum performance.