Lead Roofing

Natural slate harmonises perfectly with modern architecture. Its durability and beauty make this traditional building material the perfect choice for any cutting-edge design.

Historically associated with roofing, natural slate is now used for cladding façades, giving a contemporary look to any kind of architectural project. One of the main properties of natural slate is its adaptability.

Nevertheless, slate has always known how to evolve through time. It is one of the most versatile natural products used in architectural design and goes hand by hand with the architectural progress adapting itself to new trends.

Its sophistication, resistance and durability give the surface involved a certain prestige, guaranteeing a far longer service life.

Present throughout the history of mankind, natural slate is a classic and irreplaceable element on the roofs. You can see lots of natural slate roofs in houses dating back more than 200 years ago. That also gives you proof of its durability. Natural slate properties remain intact and performs for many years to come.

The reliability and beauty of the products make it the ideal solution for architectural purposes. There is no other material that compares to natural slate!