Latitude Shower, Bath and Basin Tapware by Accent International

Circular spout design for intuitive fingertip control

Ceramic Disc Technology featured for consistent water flow

A range of standard spout designs and lengths with matching showers available

Matching accessories also offered to complete your bathroom

Standard chrome finish with satin chrome and black made to order if desired

Latitude is 4 Star WELS rated as standard or 6 star as an option

Accent is proud to offer a 15 year limited warranty on their tapware range

Latitude In-Wall Mixer with BSP Outlet

Accent International’s Latitude range of tapware is designed and manufactured in Australia from the highest quality materials and with a choice of three spout lengths.Its unique, contemporary design is stunning in its simplicity and function.Latitude shower wall mixers, basin and bath tapware are designed with a central spout, providing an axis around the tap body. This allows the ceramic valves to be out of sight until turned on by your fingertips.A Latitude in-wall mixer with a BSP Outlet is available which allows the designer freedom to choose a spout outside the Latitude range, such as Geo Viva Curved Tube Spout or Geo Viva Underslung Swivel Spout.Accent International’s vast range of high quality, tapware provides solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality installations.They cater for special design requirements, working successfully within time and budget constraints.