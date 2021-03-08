Meet the latest generation of laminate floors. Floors that don’t just look exceptionally stylish and natural, but that can also take the hustle and bustle of daily life. And above all, they have a 100% waterproof surface, making them a perfect option for any area of the home.

The top layer of every Quick-Step laminate floor is finished with an ultra-protective Scratch Guard layer which gives the floor a high scratch resistance, ideal for all uses, especially in the kitchen.

The Laminate range:

Perspective nature: The most refined laminate floor. The unprecedented attention to detail makes your laminate indistinguishable from real wood.

Majestic: The extra-large format and natural look make this floor a perfect choice to create a truly regal interior with a spacious appearance.

Impressive Ultra: Besides the impressive natural look features, Impressive Ultra adds an extra layer of protection that will make your floor last even longer. Ideal for rooms under intensive use.

Impressive: A collection of medium-sized floors that look and feel exceptionally natural.

Eligna: Elegant floors with an excellent balance between length and width. The absence of bevels gives your interior a streamlined appearance.

Classic: Classic floors offer a balanced combination of colours and styles, blended with a natural look and feel.