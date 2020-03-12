La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles
Last Updated on 12 Mar 2020
Meticulously crafted from natural material and kiln fired, Bristile Roofing’s La Escandella collection of terracotta roof tiles provide everlasting beauty to both residential and commercial projects. These traditional and flat tiles with a Mediterranean flair are suited for contemporary designs.
Overview
Meticulously crafted from natural material and kiln fired, Bristile Roofing’s La Escandella collection of terracotta roof tiles provide everlasting beauty to both residential and commercial projects. Ranging from traditional tiles with a Mediterranean flair to flat tiles suited for contemporary designs, La Escandella roof tiles can convert any project to a work of art.
The La Escandella collection consists of the Curvado, Innova, Marseille, Medio Curva, Planum, Vienna and Visum ranges, which are offered in high quality colours and are as refined as their names connote. Colours will remain colour-fast for the life of the tile and carry between 50-100 year warranties. Their strength and longevity is demonstrated through use on European architectural marvels prominent since antiquity, and sound insulation that ensures the noises outside stays there.
Downloads
Contact
NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove1300 610 905
Australian Capital Territory 7 Lithgow St1300 610 905
QLD Branch 164 Viking Drive1300 610 905
SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd1300 610 905
Tasmania Branch 210 Elizabeth Street1300 610 905
VIC Branch 41-55 Elliott Rd1300 610 905
WA Branch Harper Street1300 610 905