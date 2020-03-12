Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
bristile roofing logo
Bristile Roofing
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles
La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles
La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles
La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles
La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles
La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles
La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles
La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles

La Escandella: Terracotta Roof Tiles

Last Updated on 12 Mar 2020

Meticulously crafted from natural material and kiln fired, Bristile Roofing’s La Escandella collection of terracotta roof tiles provide everlasting beauty to both residential and commercial projects. These traditional and flat tiles with a Mediterranean flair are suited for contemporary designs.

Overview
Description

Meticulously crafted from natural material and kiln fired, Bristile Roofing’s La Escandella collection of terracotta roof tiles provide everlasting beauty to both residential and commercial projects. Ranging from traditional tiles with a Mediterranean flair to flat tiles suited for contemporary designs, La Escandella roof tiles can convert any project to a work of art.

The La Escandella collection consists of the Curvado, Innova, Marseille, Medio Curva, Planum, Vienna and Visum ranges, which are offered in high quality colours and are as refined as their names connote. Colours will remain colour-fast for the life of the tile and carry between 50-100 year warranties. Their strength and longevity is demonstrated through use on European architectural marvels prominent since antiquity, and sound insulation that ensures the noises outside stays there.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

5.11 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove

1300 610 905
Postal AddressFyshwick, NSW

Australian Capital Territory 7 Lithgow St

1300 610 905
Postal AddressWacol, QLD

QLD Branch 164 Viking Drive

1300 610 905
Postal AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

1300 610 905
Postal AddressHobart, TAS

Tasmania Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

1300 610 905
Postal AddressDandenong, VIC

VIC Branch 41-55 Elliott Rd

1300 610 905
Postal AddressCaversham, WA

WA Branch Harper Street

1300 610 905
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap