LED Tube Lights from Ecolight Solutions

Last Updated on 06 Sep 2012
LED Tube Lighting solutions for residential and commercial projects, with 3 different models- 9 W, 18 W frosted and clear.
Overview
Description
Ecolight Solutions supply 3 different types of LED Tube Lighting products. LED lighting options are a great choice with savings of up to 90% on lighting energy costs as well as being entirely flicker free. The use of LED lights means reduced maintenance costs, an immediate energy source (no warm up time) and reduced heat loading and fire risks.
9W Clear LED Tube
- Solarlight LED replaces 18 Watt fluorescent tube
- Energy savings of nearly 50%
- Ideal for fittings that accommodate 2 fluorescent tubes
- Over 1000 lumens or nearly 100lm/W
- Available in: warm white, daylight and cool white colour
- 3 yr domestic and 2 yr commercial warranty
- Solarlight LED replaces 36 Watt fluorescent tube
- Reductions in energy usage of nearly 50%
- Over 2000 lumens or nearly 100 lm/W
- Suitable for light fittings where tubes have no diffuser
- Available in: warm white, daylight and cool white colour
- 3 yr domestic and 2 yr commercial warranty
- Solarlight LED replaces 36 Watt fluorescent tube
- Energy savings of up to 50%
- Over 2000 lumens efficacy, equal to 100lm/ W
- Used for light fittings with diffusers
- Available in: warm white, daylight and cool white colour
- 3 yr domestic and 2 yr commercial warranty