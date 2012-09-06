LED Tube Lights from Ecolight Solutions

9W Clear LED Tube

Solarlight LED replaces 18 Watt fluorescent tube

Energy savings of nearly 50%

Ideal for fittings that accommodate 2 fluorescent tubes

Over 1000 lumens or nearly 100lm/W

Available in: warm white, daylight and cool white colour

3 yr domestic and 2 yr commercial warranty

18W Frosted LED Tube

Solarlight LED replaces 36 Watt fluorescent tube

Reductions in energy usage of nearly 50%

Over 2000 lumens or nearly 100 lm/W

Suitable for light fittings where tubes have no diffuser

Available in: warm white, daylight and cool white colour

3 yr domestic and 2 yr commercial warranty

18W Clear LED Tube

Solarlight LED replaces 36 Watt fluorescent tube

Energy savings of up to 50%

Over 2000 lumens efficacy, equal to 100lm/ W

Used for light fittings with diffusers

Available in: warm white, daylight and cool white colour

3 yr domestic and 2 yr commercial warranty

Ecolight Solutions supply 3 different types of LED Tube Lighting products. LED lighting options are a great choice with savings of up to 90% on lighting energy costs as well as being entirely flicker free. The use of LED lights means reduced maintenance costs, an immediate energy source (no warm up time) and reduced heat loading and fire risks.LED tube lights have no UV radiation which reduces the amount of bugs drawn to the light sources, with excellent power comes increased energy efficiency.