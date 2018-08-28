Kronotex distributed by AFS: Premium German-made laminates

Beautiful, durable and affordable. Kronotex combines the ingenuity of German engineering with the beauty of timber to deliver stunning, hard-wearing laminates that mirror the splendour of solid wood floors.

Designed and manufactured in Germany, Kronotex’s cutting edge surface structures collide with authentic timber patterns to create strikingly realistic woodgrains.

The breadth of these woodgrains and colours available across the MAMMUT, MAMMUT PLUS, EXQUISIT PLUS, EXQUISIT and DYNAMIC ranges intertwine the traditional with the latest European trends. This results in designs that are both timeless and alive with personality. From deep, dark and elegant to light and weathered. From extra narrow planks to extra wide. There is a Kronotex design to elevate your interior style.

The enviable quality of German manufacturing means Kronotex Laminates are so robust they can be installed in both average-to-high-traffic commercial and residential settings with abrasion ratings of AC4 and AC5.