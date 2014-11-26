Logo
Bring that European quality to any interior
Designed with the latest styles and contemporary decors
100% Swiss Made flooring
Bring that European quality to any interior
Designed with the latest styles and contemporary decors
100% Swiss Made flooring
Kronoswiss Logo

​Kronoswiss Flooring from Preference Floors

Last Updated on 26 Nov 2014

Environmentally sustainable flooring from Switzerland forests.

Overview
Description

Using environmentally friendly sustainable timber obtained from Switzerland forests, the Kronoswiss Flooring is of high quality.

Available in 4 different flooring options in a range of decorative and practical flooring solutions

Kronoswiss 8mm Noblesse Laminate Flooring

Bringing a unique style and character to flooring, this 8mm flooring laminate offers a range of style and decorative options to choose from. Noblesse Flooring is made from FSC 100% certified wood and is AC4 grade flooring. It is produced in a highly modern and environmentally friendly facility.

Kronoswiss 12mm Grand Selection Laminate Flooring

This flooring product perfectly imitates hard wood flooring. With emissions and vapours similar to a wooden product in its natural form, the 100% FSC certified wood is produced using the latest technology in a production facility that is modern and environmentally friendly.

Kronoswiss 12mm Solid Chrome Laminate Flooring

Created for both high intensity residential and commercial applications, the Solid Chrome Laminate is made from 100% FSC certified wood products. It offers a high surface strength and its 12mm thick construction makes it ideal for daily use.

Kronoswiss 12mm Giant Laminate Flooring

Made in a wide plank, the 12mm Giant Laminate Flooring is durable and embossed with a wood effect finish to mimic a real wooden floorboard. Its outer surface is tough, rated AC5, and is highly scratch resistant. Sourced locally, the Giant Laminate Flooring is made of 100% FSC mixed certified wood.

To have your very own slice of Switzerland in your home, look no further than the durable and sustainable Kronoswiss flooring products from Preference Floors.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kronoswiss Brochure

2.04 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

Homemirus Pty Ltd Head Office and Warehouse Unit A/31 Sturt Street

02 9738 1188
Display AddressSalisbury, QLD

Homemirus (QLD) Pty Ltd 6/268 Evans Road

07 3875 1688
Display AddressRegency Park, SA

Homemirus (SA) Pty Ltd 2/25 Pambula Street

08 8268 8010
Display AddressClayton, VIC

Homemirus (VIC) Pty Ltd 51 Bendix Drive

03 9543 3082
