Kradal Impact Absorbing Floor Tile Aged Care Installation
Kradal� Impact Floor Tiles improves floor surface safety
Kradal Installation Sunne Sweden Case Study
Kradal Dining Room
Kradal™ Impact Absorbing Floor Tiles from Charles Parsons

Last Updated on 08 Jul 2014

​Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles from Charles Parsons provide the ultimate fall injury prevention flooring solution in commercial and residential installations.

Overview
Description

Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles from Charles Parsons provide the ultimate fall injury prevention flooring solution. The Floor Tiles provide unparalleled durability and protection from falls in a single flooring material and are suitable for both commercial and residential installation.

Specially formulated using a new patented polyurethane technology, Kradal Floor Tiles™ deliver a floor that is safe and aesthetically pleasing

  • Each tile is made up of thousands of micro-spheres that optimise cushioning impact
  • Improves safety of the floor surface
  • Improves the acoustics of the environment
  • Retains a stiff and resilient character under high traffic use
  • Tiles available in standard 500x500x12mm size

Kradal™ Flooring contributes towards improved passive safety while offering protection from falls in a single material

  • Contains HealthGuard™ antimicrobial protection
  • Surface is protected against the development of yeasts, moulds, algae and bacteria
  • Has an immediate impact on quality of life for persons aged 65 years and older

Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles are part of the Charles Parsons Interiors continuously expanding Commercial Range.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles Brochrue

326.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kradal Tiles Product Colour Range Flyer

341.28 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRedfern, NSW

191-193 Cleveland Street (corner George Street)

1300 306 316
Office AddressFortitude Valley, QLD

Unit 3 – 32 Doggett Street

1300 306 316
Office AddressKent Town, SA

Suite 2 / 15 Fullarton Road

1300 306 316
Office AddressEssendon, VIC

Essendon Fields House 7 English Street

1300 306 316
Office AddressBalcatta, WA

Unit 14 / 30 Erindale Road

1300 306 316
