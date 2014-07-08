Kradal™ Impact Absorbing Floor Tiles from Charles Parsons
Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles from Charles Parsons provide the ultimate fall injury prevention flooring solution in commercial and residential installations.
Overview
Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles from Charles Parsons provide the ultimate fall injury prevention flooring solution. The Floor Tiles provide unparalleled durability and protection from falls in a single flooring material and are suitable for both commercial and residential installation.
Specially formulated using a new patented polyurethane technology, Kradal Floor Tiles™ deliver a floor that is safe and aesthetically pleasing
- Each tile is made up of thousands of micro-spheres that optimise cushioning impact
- Improves safety of the floor surface
- Improves the acoustics of the environment
- Retains a stiff and resilient character under high traffic use
- Tiles available in standard 500x500x12mm size
Kradal™ Flooring contributes towards improved passive safety while offering protection from falls in a single material
- Contains HealthGuard™ antimicrobial protection
- Surface is protected against the development of yeasts, moulds, algae and bacteria
- Has an immediate impact on quality of life for persons aged 65 years and older
Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles are part of the Charles Parsons Interiors continuously expanding Commercial Range.
