Kradal™ Impact Absorbing Floor Tiles from Charles Parsons

Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles from Charles Parsons provide the ultimate fall injury prevention flooring solution. The Floor Tiles provide unparalleled durability and protection from falls in a single flooring material and are suitable for both commercial and residential installation.

Specially formulated using a new patented polyurethane technology, Kradal Floor Tiles™ deliver a floor that is safe and aesthetically pleasing

Each tile is made up of thousands of micro-spheres that optimise cushioning impact

Improves safety of the floor surface

Improves the acoustics of the environment

Retains a stiff and resilient character under high traffic use

Tiles available in standard 500x500x12mm size

Kradal™ Flooring contributes towards improved passive safety while offering protection from falls in a single material

Contains HealthGuard™ antimicrobial protection

Surface is protected against the development of yeasts, moulds, algae and bacteria

Has an immediate impact on quality of life for persons aged 65 years and older

Kradal™ Impact Floor Tiles are part of the Charles Parsons Interiors continuously expanding Commercial Range.